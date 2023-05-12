Analysts Set Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) PT at $1.62

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.62.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFLYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays started coverage on Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM Trading Up 0.6 %

AFLYY opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Air France-KLM SA engages in providing passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its services include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. It operates through the following business segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.