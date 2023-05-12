Analysts Set Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target at $25.08

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.08.
Several brokerages have commented on GBNXF. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Firstegy restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Gibson Energy Price Performance
GBNXF opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.07. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31.
About Gibson Energy
Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the business of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. It operates through the Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing.
