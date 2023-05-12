Analysts Set Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Price Target at GBX 2,303

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,303 ($29.06).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,993 ($25.15) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Imperial Brands Price Performance

IMB stock opened at GBX 1,893.50 ($23.89) on Friday. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 1,680 ($21.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,185 ($27.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,922.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,017.96. The firm has a market cap of £17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,183.33, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

Imperial Brands Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 49.31 ($0.62) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,867.92%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

