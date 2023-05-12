Analysts Set Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Price Target at GBX 2,303

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,303 ($29.06).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,993 ($25.15) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.
Imperial Brands Price Performance
IMB stock opened at GBX 1,893.50 ($23.89) on Friday. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 1,680 ($21.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,185 ($27.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,922.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,017.96. The firm has a market cap of £17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,183.33, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37.
Imperial Brands Increases Dividend
Imperial Brands Company Profile
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.
Read More
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.