Analyzing CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) and Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) and Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CDL Hospitality Trusts and Clipper Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CDL Hospitality Trusts alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDL Hospitality Trusts N/A N/A N/A Clipper Realty -4.67% -15.55% -0.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CDL Hospitality Trusts and Clipper Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDL Hospitality Trusts N/A N/A N/A $0.13 7.41 Clipper Realty $131.36 million 0.65 -$4.76 million ($0.45) -11.84

Analyst Recommendations

CDL Hospitality Trusts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clipper Realty. Clipper Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CDL Hospitality Trusts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CDL Hospitality Trusts and Clipper Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDL Hospitality Trusts 0 2 0 0 2.00 Clipper Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00

Clipper Realty has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.38%. Given Clipper Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than CDL Hospitality Trusts.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of CDL Hospitality Trusts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CDL Hospitality Trusts pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. CDL Hospitality Trusts pays out 86.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Clipper Realty pays out -84.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Clipper Realty beats CDL Hospitality Trusts on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDL Hospitality Trusts

(Get Rating)

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust. CDLHT was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 19 July 2006. M&C REIT Management Limited is the manager of H-REIT, the first hotel real estate investment trust in Singapore, and M&C Business Trust Management Limited is the trustee-manager of HBT.

About Clipper Realty

(Get Rating)

Clipper Realty, Inc. engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties. The Commercial segment includes the 141 Livingston Street and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties. The company was founded by Shmuel David Levinson and David Bistricer on July 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.