Analyzing Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS) and Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) and Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Citizens Financial Services has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Financial Services and Parke Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Services 29.15% 14.93% 1.27% Parke Bancorp 42.02% 16.67% 2.18%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Citizens Financial Services and Parke Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citizens Financial Services and Parke Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Services $83.43 million 3.63 $29.06 million $7.36 10.37 Parke Bancorp $81.47 million 2.27 $41.82 million $3.53 4.39

Parke Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Citizens Financial Services. Parke Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Citizens Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Citizens Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Citizens Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Citizens Financial Services pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Parke Bancorp pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Financial Services has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Parke Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Parke Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Parke Bancorp beats Citizens Financial Services on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which operates as a community bank. The company was founded on July 12, 1983 and is headquartered in Mansfield, PA.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking. The company was founded in January 2005 and is headquartered in Sewell, NJ.

