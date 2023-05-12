ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Short Interest Update

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ANGLE Stock Performance

ANPCY opened at C$3.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.47. ANGLE has a 52-week low of C$2.40 and a 52-week high of C$21.00.

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system for routine and focused multiplex analysis of DNA, RNA or protein biomarkers.

