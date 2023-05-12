ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Short Interest Update

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
ANGLE Stock Performance
ANPCY opened at C$3.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.47. ANGLE has a 52-week low of C$2.40 and a 52-week high of C$21.00.
About ANGLE
Further Reading
