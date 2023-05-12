Antisense Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ANP) Insider Purchases A$22,200.00 in Stock

Antisense Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ANP – Get Rating) insider James Garner purchased 300,000 shares of Antisense Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$22,200.00 ($15,102.04).
Antisense Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 18.16 and a current ratio of 9.00.
About Antisense Therapeutics
Featured Stories
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Antisense Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antisense Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.