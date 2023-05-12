Anyswap Price Tops $8.27 on Major Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for $8.27 or 0.00030944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $154.17 million and approximately $2,370.52 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 8.21586739 USD and is down -4.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $3,473.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

