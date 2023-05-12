Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) Shares Up 4.7%

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.42. 118,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 203,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Apollomics Stock Up 3.5 %

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apollomics stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollomics Company Profile

