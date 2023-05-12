Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.46)-($0.40) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.40). The company issued revenue guidance of $123-125 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.09 million. Appian also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.16–$1.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.89.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.43. Appian has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $58.59.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $125.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.35 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 66.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $60,135.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,351.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $60,135.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,351.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $4,521,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,115,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,322,207.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,856,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,477,000 after acquiring an additional 138,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Appian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Appian by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 151,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Appian by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

