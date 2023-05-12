Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 81.68% and a negative net margin of 38.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,962. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APDN. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth $49,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APDN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

