ARB IOT Group Limited’s (NASDAQ:ARBB) Quiet Period Will End on May 15th

ARB IOT Group’s (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, May 15th. ARB IOT Group had issued 1,250,000 shares in its public offering on April 5th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
ARB IOT Group Trading Down 2.7 %
ARBB opened at $4.27 on Friday. ARB IOT Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.
About ARB IOT Group
