Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Trading Down 4.8%

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.43 and last traded at $42.43. Approximately 68,996 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 475,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,692 shares in the company, valued at $467,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 43,342 shares of company stock worth $1,646,576 over the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 236.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the third quarter valued at about $2,490,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the third quarter valued at about $2,159,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.