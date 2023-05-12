Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Trading Down 4.8%

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLXGet Rating)’s share price dropped 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.43 and last traded at $42.43. Approximately 68,996 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 475,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

Arcellx Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,692 shares in the company, valued at $467,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 43,342 shares of company stock worth $1,646,576 over the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 236.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the third quarter valued at about $2,490,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the third quarter valued at about $2,159,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Articles

