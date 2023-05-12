Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3406 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Arch Capital Group Stock Performance
Arch Capital Group stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $25.23.
About Arch Capital Group
