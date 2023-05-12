Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for approximately 1.1% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.89. The company had a trading volume of 840,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,615. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $70.02 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.78.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

