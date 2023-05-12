Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Archrock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

AROC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,878. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $218.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $6,040,291.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,172,626 shares in the company, valued at $175,149,539.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $6,040,291.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,172,626 shares in the company, valued at $175,149,539.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $155,106.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Archrock in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Archrock by 184.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Archrock by 31.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

