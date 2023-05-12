Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Director Sells $162,700.50 in Stock

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $162,700.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Arcosa Price Performance

ACA stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.56. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.56. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcosa

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Arcosa by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACA shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

About Arcosa

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.