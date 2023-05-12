Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Director Sells $162,700.50 in Stock

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $162,700.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Arcosa Price Performance
ACA stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.56. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.56. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Arcosa Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcosa
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Arcosa by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACA shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.
About Arcosa
Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcosa (ACA)
- Why Coinbases’s Sneaky 20% Rally Could Be A Buy Signal
- A Reversal Is In The Works For Fisker Inc.
- McKesson Stock Approaching New Highs As Bullish Trend Continues
- Is Krispy Kreme a Tasty Buy After Q1 Results?
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.