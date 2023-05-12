Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Up 150.0% in April

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ARDC traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.99. 50,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,247. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $13.75.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.
Institutional Trading of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
Ares Public Funds is an investment company. They provide investment activities in leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, private debt, private equity, and other types of investments. They offer alternative asset management, financial services, investment management, and direct lending.
Featured Stories
