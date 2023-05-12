Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Up 150.0% in April

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ARDC traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.99. 50,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,247. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $13.75.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Trading of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter worth $839,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 99,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 191,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000.

Ares Public Funds is an investment company. They provide investment activities in leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, private debt, private equity, and other types of investments. They offer alternative asset management, financial services, investment management, and direct lending.

