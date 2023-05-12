ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 501,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 886,972 shares.The stock last traded at $18.66 and had previously closed at $18.76.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Down 1.8 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARK Fintech Innovation ETF
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,820.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.
About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.
