Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Arrow Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Arrow Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ AROW traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.59. 40,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $323.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $36.51.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Financial

In other news, Director Gary C. Dake bought 1,000 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $27,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,290.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 13,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,576,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,432,000 after buying an additional 50,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

See Also

