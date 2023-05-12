Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) CAO Sells $697,254.48 in Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance
NYSE AJG traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.62. The company had a trading volume of 819,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.24 and a 1-year high of $219.21. The company has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.89 and a 200-day moving average of $193.15.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,431,788,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $418,715,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619,008 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $116,254,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 502.3% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,532,000 after purchasing an additional 416,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.
About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.
Further Reading
