Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Asante Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASGOF opened at C$1.50 on Friday. Asante Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.70 and a 1-year high of C$1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.11.

Get Asante Gold alerts:

About Asante Gold

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Asante Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company. The firm focuses on developing high margin gold projects including the Bibiani and Kubi Gold mines located on the prolific Bibiani and Ashanti Gold Belts. It has portfolio of projects in Ghana, Africa’s largest and safest gold producer.

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.