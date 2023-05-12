Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Asante Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ASGOF opened at C$1.50 on Friday. Asante Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.70 and a 1-year high of C$1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.11.
About Asante Gold
