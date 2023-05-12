Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Given New $1.30 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.50 to $1.30 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 107.01% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Asensus Surgical from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Asensus Surgical Trading Down 7.6 %

ASXC stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Asensus Surgical has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $150.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.56.

Insider Transactions at Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical ( NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,066.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.59%. The business had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrea Biffi purchased 293,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $208,084.67. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 492,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,898.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asensus Surgical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 444.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 39,656 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Asensus Surgical by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Asensus Surgical by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 85,487 shares during the period. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asensus Surgical

(Get Rating)

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, and economic shortcomings in surgery.

Featured Articles

