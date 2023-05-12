ASICS (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Shares Up 27.3%

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Rating) shares shot up 27.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.78 and last traded at $29.78. 330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

ASICS Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00.

ASICS Company Profile

Asics Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods. It offers sportswear, sports shoes, and sports equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Greater China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and Other Regions. The company was founded by Kihachiro Onitsuka on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

