Associated Capital Group, Inc. (AC) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10 on June 29th

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE AC traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,939. Associated Capital Group has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $801.43 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 321.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $242,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $218,000. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. It is involved in assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

Featured Stories

