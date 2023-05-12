AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Up 4.3%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 305,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,861,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a current ratio of 9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.67.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 132.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

About AST SpaceMobile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 151,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

