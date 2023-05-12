AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Up 4.3%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 305,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,861,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.
AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 2.1 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a current ratio of 9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.67.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 132.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
