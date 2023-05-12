Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $181.80

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 181.80 ($2.29) and traded as high as GBX 215 ($2.71). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 207.20 ($2.61), with a volume of 707,911 shares changing hands.

AML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global to GBX 160 ($2.02) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.15) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 490 ($6.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 232.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 181.94. The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, insider Nigel Boardman bought 11,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £26,347.20 ($33,245.68). 47.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

