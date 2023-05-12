ATI (NYSE:ATI) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Barclays

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ATI. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of ATI opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.95. ATI has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.19.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ATI by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,354,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,970,000 after purchasing an additional 527,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,827 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ATI by 1.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,409,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,157,000 after purchasing an additional 78,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ATI by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,365,000 after purchasing an additional 81,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ATI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,336,000.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

