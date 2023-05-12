Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $149,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IGSB opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.31. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $51.45.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.