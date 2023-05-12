Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $149,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
IGSB opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.31. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $51.45.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
