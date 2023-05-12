Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $141,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,560 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 56,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,029,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,291,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 74,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $12.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.