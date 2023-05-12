ATOME Energy (LON:ATOM) Shares Up 2.8%

ATOME Energy PLC (LON:ATOM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 92.96 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.15). Approximately 52,584 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 34,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.50 ($1.12).

ATOME Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £34.22 million and a PE ratio of -13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 99.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 100.70.

Insider Activity at ATOME Energy

In other news, insider Olivier Charles Frederic Mussat purchased 720,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £763,200 ($963,028.39). 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATOME Energy Company Profile

ATOME Energy PLC engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

