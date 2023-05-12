Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83.90 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 84.40 ($1.06). 119,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 240,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.20 ($1.08).

Atrato Onsite Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £127.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,840.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.53.

Get Atrato Onsite Energy alerts:

Atrato Onsite Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Atrato Onsite Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Atrato Onsite Energy

In other news, insider Juliet Davenport acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £10,010 ($12,630.91). 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Atrato Onsite Energy PLC invests in a diversified portfolio of onsite renewable energy assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atrato Onsite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrato Onsite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.