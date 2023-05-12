Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83.90 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 84.40 ($1.06). 119,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 240,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.20 ($1.08).
Atrato Onsite Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £127.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,840.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.53.
Atrato Onsite Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Atrato Onsite Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16,666.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Atrato Onsite Energy
Atrato Onsite Energy PLC invests in a diversified portfolio of onsite renewable energy assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
See Also
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Atrato Onsite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrato Onsite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.