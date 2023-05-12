ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sees Large Volume Increase

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 65,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 191,960 shares.The stock last traded at $2.92 and had previously closed at $2.99.

ATRenew Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $729.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55.

Get ATRenew alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATRenew

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ATRenew during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ATRenew during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ATRenew during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ATRenew during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Company Profile

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.