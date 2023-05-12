AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Stock Price Up 15.8%

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF – Get Rating) shares rose 15.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.65 and last traded at $17.65. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98.

About AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth, complex transaction structures/carve outs, add on acquisitions, redemption of existing creditors, management buyouts, management buy-ins, P2Ps, industry consolidation, strategic acquisitions in special target industries for existing platform investments in lower middle market companies.

