Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG – Get Rating) fell 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 45,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 17,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Aurora Spine Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.41. The company has a market cap of C$22.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Aurora Spine Company Profile

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, engages in the development and distribution of minimally invasive interspinous fusion systems and devices in Canada. The company offers interspinous process lumbar fusion devices, such as the ZIP, ZIP ULTRA, ZIP LP, and ZIP-51 for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; and Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provide spacing and stability between the vertebrae while bone grows to complete the fusion process.

