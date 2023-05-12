Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.14 and last traded at $31.13. 133,415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 576,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ATHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Autohome Trading Up 4.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome Increases Dividend

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.10 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. Autohome’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 169.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 93.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Autohome by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Featured Stories

