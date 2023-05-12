AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Given New $18.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AVITA Medical from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.
AVITA Medical Price Performance
RCEL opened at $15.72 on Friday. AVITA Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.03 million, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 19,067 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 44,477 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 130,919 shares during the period. 17.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AVITA Medical
AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product, RECELL system, is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.
