AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Given New $18.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AVITA Medical from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

AVITA Medical Price Performance

RCEL opened at $15.72 on Friday. AVITA Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.03 million, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AVITA Medical ( NASDAQ:RCEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 77.47% and a negative return on equity of 29.38%. As a group, analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 19,067 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 44,477 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 130,919 shares during the period. 17.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AVITA Medical



AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product, RECELL system, is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

