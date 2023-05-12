Aviva PLC Boosts Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,576 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $68,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,702,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,782,000 after purchasing an additional 528,712 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $87,241,000. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.7% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,294,000 after purchasing an additional 358,462 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $29,367,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 97.7% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 262,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,802,000 after purchasing an additional 129,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTW. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WTW opened at $229.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

