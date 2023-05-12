Aviva PLC Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,831 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $61,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 72,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,267,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.55.

DE opened at $375.55 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

