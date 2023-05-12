Aviva PLC Increases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,645 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,289 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.19% of Autodesk worth $75,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK opened at $193.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.87 and its 200-day moving average is $202.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $235.01.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,681. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at $305,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

