Axiom Investors LLC DE Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Axiom Investors LLC DE trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 21,889 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,208,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,483,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,989,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,832 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

