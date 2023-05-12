Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Axos Financial Price Performance
Axos Financial stock opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Axos Financial has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $51.46.
About Axos Financial
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axos Financial (AX)
