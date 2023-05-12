Badger DAO (BADGER) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.92 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for about $2.57 or 0.00009575 BTC on exchanges. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $49.56 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,305,615 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

