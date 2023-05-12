Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys 716 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 130,367 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 238,811 shares valued at $15,576,939. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.78. 14,205,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,952,143. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $123.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

