Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,705 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.89. 214,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,436. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.84. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $100.18.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

