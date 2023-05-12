Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 876 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,113,412. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $54.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average is $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

