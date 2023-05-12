Balancer Price Hits $5.51 on Top Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. In the last week, Balancer has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a market cap of $272.09 million and $3.13 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for $5.51 or 0.00020528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 56,969,505 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,408,759 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

