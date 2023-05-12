Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Update

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the April 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bâloise Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLHEF remained flat at $159.00 during midday trading on Friday. Bâloise has a 1-year low of $140.00 and a 1-year high of $176.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.78.

Bâloise Company Profile

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance.

