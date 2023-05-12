Bank of America Boosts Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Price Target to $10.00

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 252.11% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HOWL. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 24th.
Werewolf Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ:HOWL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 20,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,881. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $100.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.19. Werewolf Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $7.51.
Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.
