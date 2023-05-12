Bank of America Boosts Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Price Target to $10.00

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 252.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HOWL. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:HOWL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 20,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,881. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $100.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.19. Werewolf Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $7.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 75,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

