Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,547,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 440,815 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $84,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 26,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.90. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

